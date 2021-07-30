Energous Stock Falls As Q2 Results Miss Estimates, Appoints Acting CEO And CFO
- Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT) reported second-quarter revenue growth of 61.7% year-over-year to $0.18 million, missing the consensus of $0.35 million.
- Loss per share narrowed to $(0.18) from $(0.20) in 2Q20, missing consensus for a loss of $(0.12).
- Loss from operations expanded to $(11.02) million from $(8.21) million a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(6.73) million, compared to $(6.05) million a year ago.
- Energous reported operating expenses of $11.2 million, comprised of $6.1 million in research and development and $5.1 million in selling, general and administrative expenses.
- The company had $38.23 million in cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter, with no debt.
- Energous announced management changes, including CEO and CFO positions. Cesar Johnston will assume the role of acting CEO. Former president and CEO Stephen R. Rizzone, who took a medical leave of absence in April, officially retired last month.
- Bill Mannina will assume the role of acting CFO, as current finance chief Brian Sereda intends to depart the company. Kathleen Bayless will join as a member of the board.
- Price action: WATT shares traded lower by 7% at $2.43 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
