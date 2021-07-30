 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Energous Stock Falls As Q2 Results Miss Estimates, Appoints Acting CEO And CFO

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2021 7:46am   Comments
Share:
Energous Stock Falls As Q2 Results Miss Estimates, Appoints Acting CEO And CFO
  • Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATTreported second-quarter revenue growth of 61.7% year-over-year to $0.18 million, missing the consensus of $0.35 million.
  • Loss per share narrowed to $(0.18) from $(0.20) in 2Q20, missing consensus for a loss of $(0.12).
  • Loss from operations expanded to $(11.02) million from $(8.21) million a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(6.73) million, compared to $(6.05) million a year ago.
  • Energous reported operating expenses of $11.2 million, comprised of $6.1 million in research and development and $5.1 million in selling, general and administrative expenses.
  • The company had $38.23 million in cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter, with no debt.
  • Energous announced management changes, including CEO and CFO positions. Cesar Johnston will assume the role of acting CEO. Former president and CEO Stephen R. Rizzone, who took a medical leave of absence in April, officially retired last month.
  • Bill Mannina will assume the role of acting CFO, as current finance chief Brian Sereda intends to depart the company. Kathleen Bayless will join as a member of the board.
  • Price action: WATT shares traded lower by 7% at $2.43 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WATT)

20 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Recap: Energous Q2 Earnings
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For July 29, 2021
Energous's Earnings: A Preview
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Penny Stocks Management

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com