Universal Health Beat On Q2 Earnings, Raises FY21 Outlook, Increases Stock Buyback

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021 6:22am   Comments
  • Universal Health Services Inc (NYSE: UHS), an acute care hospital and health care facility operator, posted Q2 2021 adjusted EPS of $3.76, which surpassed the consensus of $2.68, up 28% Y/Y than $2.93 a year ago.
  • The company added that it saw robust recoveries in patient volumes at its acute care and behavioral health care hospitals compared to Q2 2020.
  • However, the company cautioned that developments related to COVID-19 could have a material impact on financial results for the rest of the year.
  • Sales for the quarter increased 17% Y/Y to $3.2billion, beating the estimate of $3.1 billion.
  • Acute care hospitals owned during both periods (same facility basis), adjusted admissions (adjusted for outpatient activity) increased 26.4%, and adjusted patient days increased 21.6% Y/Y.
  • At behavioral health care facilities on a same facility basis, adjusted admissions increased 14.1%, and adjusted patient days increased 7.4%.
  • Universal Health Services authorized a $1 billion increase to the stock repurchase program to $3.7 billion.
  • FY21 Outlook: Universal raised forecasted 2021 net revenues to $12.35B to $12.50 billion ($12.3B consensus) compared to the prior $12.10 billion - $12.40 billion.
  • It expects adjusted EPS of $11.46-$12.16 ($11 consensus), higher than the previous guidance of $10.05-$11.05.
  • UHS increased the expected adjusted EBITDA to $1.88B-$1.96B.
  • Price Action: UHS shares closed at $154.61 on Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Health Care Buybacks General

