Vodafone Could Spin-Off M-Pesa To Tap Pandemic-Driven Popularity: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2021 1:38pm   Comments
  • Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ: VOD) indicated a possible spin-off of its African mobile money service M-Pesa following pandemic induced demand surge, Bloomberg reports.
  • Vodafone aims to form its financial services activities into a new legal entity.
  • M-Pesa is a mobile money service for people even without conventional bank accounts. About 41.5 million active customers carried out over 12 billion transactions in 2019.
  • Established in 2007 by Vodafone's Kenyan associate, Safaricom, M-Pesa has more than 430,000 active agents operating across the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Mozambique, and Tanzania.
  • Vodafone's majority-owned South African subsidiary Vodacom Group Ltd recently partnered with China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) to develop VodaPay for the new smartphone users.
  • The telecom firm reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 5.7% year-on-year to €11.1 billion, aided by a 5.6% organic growth.
  • Service revenue growth in Europe and Africa and recovery in handset sales drove the numbers.
  • Service revenue grew 3.1% Y/Y to €9.4 billion.
  • Vodafone Business service revenue increased 2.7% driven by solid growth in IoT and digital services.
  • M-Pesa transaction volumes rose 45% Y/Y. 
  • The Europe mobile contract churn was 160 basis points lower than Q1 FY20.
  • The roaming and visitor revenue grew 56% Y/Y, but still 54% lower than Q1 FY20.
  • Price action: VOD shares traded higher by 2.13% at $16.56 on the last check Friday.

