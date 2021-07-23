Vodafone Could Spin-Off M-Pesa To Tap Pandemic-Driven Popularity: Bloomberg
- Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ: VOD) indicated a possible spin-off of its African mobile money service M-Pesa following pandemic induced demand surge, Bloomberg reports.
- Vodafone aims to form its financial services activities into a new legal entity.
- M-Pesa is a mobile money service for people even without conventional bank accounts. About 41.5 million active customers carried out over 12 billion transactions in 2019.
- Established in 2007 by Vodafone's Kenyan associate, Safaricom, M-Pesa has more than 430,000 active agents operating across the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Mozambique, and Tanzania.
- Vodafone's majority-owned South African subsidiary Vodacom Group Ltd recently partnered with China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) to develop VodaPay for the new smartphone users.
- The telecom firm reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 5.7% year-on-year to €11.1 billion, aided by a 5.6% organic growth.
- Service revenue growth in Europe and Africa and recovery in handset sales drove the numbers.
- Service revenue grew 3.1% Y/Y to €9.4 billion.
- Vodafone Business service revenue increased 2.7% driven by solid growth in IoT and digital services.
- M-Pesa transaction volumes rose 45% Y/Y.
- The Europe mobile contract churn was 160 basis points lower than Q1 FY20.
- The roaming and visitor revenue grew 56% Y/Y, but still 54% lower than Q1 FY20.
- Price action: VOD shares traded higher by 2.13% at $16.56 on the last check Friday.
