What To Expect From Intel Q2 Earnings?
- Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) will release its second-quarter earnings after the market close today.
- The chipmaker's revenue guidance of $17.8 billion surpasses the analyst consensus of $17.55 billion.
- However, it expects an EPS of $1.05, which is below the analyst consensus of $1.09.
- It translates to a 10% Y/Y drop in Q2 sales to $17.8 billion and a profit of $4.2 billion, down 17.6% year-on-year.
- Weaker laptop shipments in Q2 due to component crisis could affect Intel's revenue, Citigroup analysts noted, the Wall Street Journal reports
- Wall Street expects a correction in Intel's data-center chip sales, which got a considerable boost in 2020 due to the pandemic and intensifying competition from Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) and NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA).
- Threats also loom in the form of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) with their capacity ramp-ups.
- Intel's trump cards include the impending $30 billion GlobalFoundries acquisition, $20 billion+ chip investment plans in Arizona and a $3.5 billion expansion strategy for New Mexico with an additional tailwind from President Joe Biden's domestic chip manufacturing plans.
- Price action: INTC shares traded lower by 0.71% at $55.83 on the last check Thursday.
