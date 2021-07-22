 Skip to main content

Alaska Air Group Revenue Flies In Q3

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2021 8:06am   Comments
  • Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALKreported second-quarter operating revenue growth of 263% year-over-year to $1.53 billion, beating the consensus of $1.50 billion.
  • Adjusted loss per share of $(0.30) compared to a $(3.57) loss last year, beat the consensus for $(0.73) loss.
  • Passenger revenue improved by 338% Y/Y to $1.35 billion.
  • Operating expenses increased by 38% Y/Y to $978 million.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities year-to-date totaled $1.01 billion.
  • Revenue passengers increased by 486.7% Y/Y, RPMs increased by 524.8%, ASMs increased by 211.4% Y/Y, and Load factor increased 3,860 basis points to 77%.
  • CASM excluding fuel and special items was 9.20¢, compared to 21.87¢ a year ago.
  • During the quarter, the company announced plans to grow mainline and regional fleets, exercising options for Boeing Co's (NYSE: BA) 13 737-9 MAX with deliveries in 2023 and 2024, and nine E175 to be operated by Horizon Air with deliveries in 2022 and 2023.
  • The company had $4 billion in unrestricted cash and marketable securities as of June 30, 2021, and a debt-to-capitalization ratio of 56%.
  • Raymond James maintained Strong Buy on Alaska Air but lowered the price target to $78, implying a 40% upside.
  • Price Action: ALK shares are down 0.89% at $57.08 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo by Tomás Del Coro via Wikimedia

Latest Ratings for ALK

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2021Raymond JamesMaintainsStrong Buy
Jun 2021Wolfe ResearchUpgradesPeer PerformOutperform
Jun 2021MKM PartnersInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for ALK
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

