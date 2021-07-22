5 Stocks To Watch For July 22, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $42.64 billion before the opening bell. Verizon shares rose 0.5% to $55.83 in after-hours trading.
- CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Wednesday. CSX shares gained 3% to $32.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) to have earned $1.02 per share on revenue of $9.69 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Abbott shares fell 0.5% to $118.45 in after-hours trading.
- Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter. The company said it projects Q3 earnings of $1.87 to $2.13 per share on revenye of $4.4 billion to $4.76 billion. Texas Instruments shares dropped 4.7% to $185.18 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $17.84 billion after the closing bell. Intel shares rose 0.1% to $56.30 in after-hours trading.
