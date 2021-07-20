 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For July 20, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2021 4:50am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $7.67 billion before the opening bell. Philip Morris shares rose 0.6% to $98.55 in after-hours trading.
  • PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) reported downbeat earnings for its second quarter and issued weak earnings forecast for FY21. PPG shares dropped 5.7% to $156.25 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) to have earned $3.15 per share on revenue of $7.32 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Netflix shares gained 0.5% to $534.88 in after-hours trading.

  • IBM (NYSE: IBM) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Monday. IBM shares gained 3.7% to $143.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) to report quarterly earnings at $3.16 per share on revenue of $13.61 billion before the opening bell. HCA Healthcare shares rose 0.5% to $218.66 in after-hours trading.

