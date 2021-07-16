Earnings Scheduled For July 16, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• State Street (NYSE:STT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $2.94 billion.

• Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $750.77 million.

• Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion.

• Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $4.46 billion.

• Telefonaktiebolaget L M (NASDAQ:ERIC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $6.67 billion.

• First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $774.17 million.