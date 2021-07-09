WISeKey's H1 2021 Preliminary Revenue Jumps 24% To $9.9M
- WISeKey International Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: WKEY) reported the first half FY21 preliminary revenue growth of 24% year-on-year to $9.9 million.
- The company’s cash reserves of $35.9 million, as of July 9, support investment in Artificial Intelligence, new products, IP, and faster-growing IoT and Cybersecurity markets.
- It invested in new technologies and talent, expanded client base and geographic reach, CEO Carlos Moreira said.
- The recent acquisition of a controlling interest in arago GmbH offered a new, higher-margin revenue source for AI-based Knowledge Automation and new synergies for IoT revenue generation.
- WISeKey’s solid revenue pipeline for existing product offerings and new opportunities in the emerging Cybersecure Automation for the AIoT market renders it well-positioned for growth.
- Price action: WKEY shares traded higher by 8.11% at $7.20 on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.