WISeKey's H1 2021 Preliminary Revenue Jumps 24% To $9.9M
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 09, 2021 1:25pm   Comments
  • WISeKey International Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: WKEYreported the first half FY21 preliminary revenue growth of 24% year-on-year to $9.9 million.
  • The company’s cash reserves of $35.9 million, as of July 9, support investment in Artificial Intelligence, new products, IP, and faster-growing IoT and Cybersecurity markets.
  • It invested in new technologies and talent, expanded client base and geographic reach, CEO Carlos Moreira said.
  • The recent acquisition of a controlling interest in arago GmbH offered a new, higher-margin revenue source for AI-based Knowledge Automation and new synergies for IoT revenue generation.
  • WISeKey’s solid revenue pipeline for existing product offerings and new opportunities in the emerging Cybersecure Automation for the AIoT market renders it well-positioned for growth.
  • Price action: WKEY shares traded higher by 8.11% at $7.20 on the last check Friday.

