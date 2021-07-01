5 Stocks To Watch For July 1, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $33.76 billion before the opening bell. Walgreens shares gained 0.7% to $53.00 in after-hours trading.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter. The company also agreed to sell its Lehi, Utah, fab to Texas Instruments. Micron shares 2.3% to $83.05 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) to have earned $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. McCormick shares fell 0.1% to $88.29 in after-hours trading.
- Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) priced an underwritten public offering of 8,000,000 shares of its common stock for expected gross proceeds of around $519 million. Realty Income shares fell 1.3% to $65.85 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) to report quarterly earnings at $2.27 per share on revenue of $839.75 million before the opening bell. Acuity Brands shares gained 1.5% to $189.89 in after-hours trading.
