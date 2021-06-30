 Skip to main content

General Mills Shares Drop Premarket After Company Flags Inflation Worries For FY22

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 30, 2021 8:32am   Comments
  • General Mills Inc (NYSE: GISreported fourth-quarter FY21 sales of $4.5 billion, down 10% year-on-year, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion.
  • Sales in the North American retail segment decreased 17% to $2.64 billion, primarily reflecting the comparison against the surge in at-home food demand at the outset of the pandemic as well as a 6-point headwind from an extra week of results in last year's fourth quarter.
  • Sales for the Europe & Australia segment increased 2% to $539 million.
  • The gross margin was 35% of net sales, down 20 basis points Y/Y, driven by higher input costs.
  • Operating profit of $548 million was down 34% Y/Y.
  • The operating margin was 12.1%, down 440 basis points Y/Y.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.91 was down 17.3% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $0.84.
  • Cash and equivalents totaled $1.5 billion at the end of the fourth quarter.
  • Guidance: General Mills sees organic net sales for FY22 to decline 1 to 3%.
  • It expects FY22 EPS to range between flat and down 2% from the base of $3.79 earned in FY21, versus a consensus of $3.71.
  • General Mills expects the largest factors impacting its performance in fiscal 2022 of a relative balance of at-home versus away-from-home consumer food demand and the inflationary cost environment.
  • Price action: GIS shares are trading lower by 1.33% at $59.23 premarket on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Best of Benzinga

