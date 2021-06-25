 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For June 25, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 25, 2021 5:12am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects CarMax, Inc (NYSE: KMX) to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $6.24 billion before the opening bell. CarMax shares gained 2.7% to $122.63 in after-hours trading.
  • Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter and issued strong sales forecast for its fiscal full year. Nike shares climbed 14.1% to $152.44 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) to have earned $0.67 per share on revenue of $980.48 million for the latest quarter. The company will release quarterly earnings before the markets open. Paychex shares fell 0.7% to $103.56 in after-hours trading.

  • FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. FedEx shares dropped 4.4% to $290.35 in the after-hours trading session.
  • BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) reported a narrower net loss for its first quarter, while sales exceeded expectations. BlackBerry shares gained 1% to $12.80 in after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

