5 Stocks To Watch For June 24, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN) to report quarterly earnings at $2.24 per share on revenue of $12.77 billion before the opening bell. Accenture shares gained 0.5% to $287.10 in after-hours trading.
- Steelcase Inc. (NASDAQ: SCS) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its first quarter, while sales exceeded views. The company also issued strong guidance for the second quarter. Steelcase shares climbed 5.7% to $15.37 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) to have earned $4.99 per share on revenue of $21.51 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. FedEx shares rose 0.9% to $299.90 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. KB Home shares dropped 4.3% to $41.51 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $11.01 billion after the closing bell. Nike shares gained 0.2% to $133.35 in after-hours trading.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga