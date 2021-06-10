 Skip to main content

Why Signet Jewelers Stock Is Shining Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 10, 2021 10:41am   Comments
Signet Jewelers Ltd (NYSE: SIG) is trading significantly higher Thursday morning after the company announced better-than-expected financial results.

What Happened: Signet Jewelers reported first-quarter earnings of $2.23 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.27 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $1.69 billion, which beat the estimate of $1.62 billion. 

Signet jewelers reinstated its dividend program on the common shares and declared a quarterly cash dividend of 18 cents per share.

The company raised its full-year revenue guidance from a range of $6 billion to $6.14 billion to a range of $6.5 billion to $6.65 billion.

"Our strong first quarter results demonstrate the momentum we are building as we continue Signet's transformation," said Virginia Drosos, CEO of Signet Jewelers.

Price Action: Signet Jewelers reached a new 52-week high today. At last check Thursday, the stock was up 12.9% at $68.91.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

