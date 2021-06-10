5 Stocks To Watch For June 10, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion before the opening bell. Signet shares gained 2.5% to $62.55 in after-hours trading.

RH (NYSE: RH) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter and boosted its FY21 sales forecast. RH shares climbed 6.7% to $652.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) to post quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion after the closing bell. Chewy shares rose 0.2% to $77.90 in after-hours trading.

