5 Stocks To Watch For June 9, 2021

Wall Street expects United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE: UNFI) to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $6.82 billion before the opening bell. United Natural Foods shares gained 1% to $41.02 in after-hours trading.

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGW) reported downbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales topped estimates. The company also issued guidance for the current quarter. Calavo Growers shares fell 3.2% to $71.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) to have earned $0.66 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Campbell Soup shares fell 0.9% to $48.67 in after-hours trading.

