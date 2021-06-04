ChargePoint CEO Bullish Over Electric Pickups Prospects: Bloomberg
- Electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure company ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT) CEO Pasquale Romano expects multiple businesses that maintain fleets of pickups to switch to electrics in the next few years over its cost-effectiveness, Bloomberg reports.
- Romano also expects the fleet drivers to get hooked to the performance of the EVs.
- President Joe Biden’s clean energy drive necessitates higher investment in charging station infrastructure. However, the charging station infrastructure companies’ profitability prospects will be restricted by home charging.
- Romano expects the electric pickups to boost EV sales in parts of the country where they had previously struggled.
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) may begin shipping its Cybertruck later in 2021. Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) plans to launch its electrified F-150 Lightning in 2022.
- ChargePoint reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 24% year-on-year to $40.5 million, beating the analyst consensus of $35.85 million.
- Revenue from Networked charging systems rose 36.3% Y/Y to $26.8 million. Subscriptions revenue grew 20.2% Y/Y to $10.8 million.
- EPS loss of $(0.17) missed the analyst consensus of $(0.10) loss.
- ChargePoint used $38 million in operating cash flow and held $609.8 million in cash and equivalents.
- The company sees Q2 revenue of $46 million - $51 million.
- Price action: CHPT shares traded higher by 6.42% at $27.96 on the last check Friday.
