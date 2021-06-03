 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For June 3, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 03, 2021 4:48am   Comments
5 Stocks To Watch For June 3, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion before the opening bell. Smucker shares gained 1.8% to close at $135.93 on Wednesday.
  • PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter and raised FY21 earnings forecast. PVH shares gained 0.6% to $110.02 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) to have earned $0.90 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Lululemon shares gained 0.2% to $321.55 in after-hours trading.

  • NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) posted better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and added $500 million to its buyback program. The company also said it projects Q1 earnings of $0.89 to $0.97 per share on sales of $1.37 billion to $1.47 billion. NetApp shares fell 0.2% to $76.90 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) to post quarterly earnings at $6.42 per share on revenue of $6.51 billion after the closing bell. Broadcom shares gained 0.1% to $474.38 in after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

