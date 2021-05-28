 Skip to main content

Dell, HP Expect Semiconductor Crisis To Constraint 2021 PC Supply: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 28, 2021 10:21am   Comments
  • Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) and HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) estimated the ongoing semiconductor chip crisis to affect their laptop supply for 2021, despite beating the analyst consensus for their Q1 and Q2 FY21 results, Reuters reports.
  • Dell CFO Thomas Sweet estimated the rising chip procurement costs to hit their current quarterly operating income by low to mid-single digits and affect their subsequent quarter revenue growth.
  • HP estimated the crisis to restrict its personal computing device and printer supply by at least 2021 end.
  • The companies remain optimistic following continued higher remote working and schooling demands.
  • Dell’s Q1 client solutions group revenue encompassing desktops, notebooks, and tablets grew 20% to $13.31 billion. Revenue increased 12% to $24.49 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $23.4 billion.
  • HP’s Q2 PC-related sales increased 27% to $10.6 billion, while notebook sales surged 47% to $7.5 billion. It posted a revenue of $15.9 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $15 billion.
  • Previously, Dell CEO Michael S. Dell, Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) CEO Pat Gelsinger, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) Chair Mark Liu estimated the crisis to loom beyond 2021.
  • Price action: HPQ shares traded lower by 8.35% at $29.42 on the last check Friday.

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

