 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Medtronic Earnings Double On Procedure Recovery; Hikes Dividend By 9%

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 27, 2021 12:30pm   Comments
Share:
Medtronic Earnings Double On Procedure Recovery; Hikes Dividend By 9%
  • Medtronic Plc's (NYSE: MDTQ4 earnings beat consensus, aided by a recovery in its core business as more people opted for elective procedures that suffered the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.50 beat the analyst consensus of $1.42, 160% higher than $0.58 from the same period last year.
  • Sales of $8.19 billion (+37% Y/Y) beat the analyst consensus of $8.14 billion.
  • Sales at Medtronic's heart devices unit jumped 45.1% Y/Y to $2.91 billion. Spine & neurosurgery product segment sales increased 54% to $2.3 billion.
  • Sales from emerging markets increased 47.4% to $501 million.
  • Ramped up COVID-19 vaccinations give people and prospective patients the confidence to go back into the healthcare system, CEO Geoff Martha said.
  • Medtronic is fast approaching its pre-pandemic level, and most of its business has reached nearly 85%-100% recovery, CEO Martha told Reuters.
  • The U.S. has seen an overall improvement in utilization volumes in the Medtech sector throughout the first quarter of this year, according to Credit Suisse.
  • "The sequential improvement commentary gives us confidence in the recovery, starting with potentially strong Q2 earnings," said J.P. Morgan analyst Robbie Marcus.
  • Guidance: For full-year 2022, Medtronic expects EPS between $5.60 - $5.75, in line with the consensus estimate of $5.72. For Q1, it sees EPS $1.31-$1.34 vs. the $1.30 estimate.
  • MDT also increased the annual dividend by 9% to $2.52, raising the quarterly amount to $0.63 per share.
  • Price Action: MDT shares are up 0.25% at $126.59 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MDT)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Vir-GlaxoSmithKline COVID-19 Antibody Treatment Approved, Zosano Spikes On Long-Term Migraine Drug Data, Decision Day For Eton, 2 IPOs
Recap: Medtronic Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For May 27, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 25, 2021
The Power and Precision of BioSig's PURE EP™ System in the Electrophysiology (EP) Market
The Week Ahead In Biotech (May 23-29): Eton, Lantheus FDA Decisions, Adcom Test For Provention, Chiasma Data Presentation
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Dividends Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com