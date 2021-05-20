GDS Holdings Shares Are Trading Lower On Q1 Revenue Miss
- GDS Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GDS) reported first-quarter FY21 net revenue growth of 37.5% year-on-year to $260.4 million, missing the analyst consensus of $269.08 million.
- Total area committed and pre-committed by customers rose 48.2% Y/Y to 425,277 sqm, while the area in service rose 44.6% Y/Y to 332,534 sqm.
- Commitment rate for the area in service expanded 270 basis points to 94.6%, while the pre-commitment rate for the area under construction remained stable at 68.4%.
- The area under construction was 161,611 sqm, and the area utilized by customers rose 47.9% Y/Y to 242,364 sqm.
- The utilization rate for the area in service expanded 170 basis points to 72.9%.
- Adjusted gross margin expanded 80 basis points to 54.4%.
- Net loss rose 202.9% Y/Y to $278.7 million, translating to EPS loss of $(0.25), missing the analyst consensus of $(0.09).
- Adjusted EBITDA rose 43.0% Y/Y to $124.8 million, and the margin expanded 180 basis points to 47.9%.
- GDS held $2.3 billion in cash and equivalents and used $3.7 million in operating cash flow.
- Guidance: GDS sees FY21 revenue outlook of RMB7.7 billion - RMB8 billion
- Price action: GDS shares traded lower by 9.5% at $71.75 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
