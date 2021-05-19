 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vipshop Marginally Misses On Q1 Revenue, Issues Q2 Guidance
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 19, 2021 8:31am   Comments
Share:
Vipshop Marginally Misses On Q1 Revenue, Issues Q2 Guidance
  • Vipshop Holdings Ltd (NYSE: VIPSreported first-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 51.1% year-on-year to $4.334 billion (RMB28.4 billion), marginally missing the analyst consensus of $4.34 billion.
  • GMV rose 59% Y/Y to RMB46.1 billion, and the number of active customers increased 54% Y/Y to 45.8 million. 
  • Total orders rose 44% Y/Y to 175.5 million.
  • Gross profit rose 54.7% Y/Y to $853.9 million (RMB5.6 billion). The margin expanded 50 basis points to 19.7%.
  • Non-GAAP operating income increased 66% Y/Y to $265.2 million (RMB1.7 billion). The margin expanded 50 basis points to 6.1%.
  • Non-GAAP net income rose 73.7% Y/Y to $261.4 million (RMB1.7 billion). The margin expanded 80 basis points to 6%.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.37 was at par with the consensus.
  • Vipshop held $2.3 billion (RMB15.1 billion) in cash and equivalents and used $67 million (RMB439.0 million) in operating cash flow.
  • Guidance: Vipshop sees Q2 revenue guidance between RMB28.9 billion - RMB30.1 billion.
  • Vipshop is keenly focused on strengthening leadership in China's discount retail market through the solid execution of merchandising strategy, Chair and CEO Eric Shen said.
  • Price action: VIPS shares traded lower by 5.99% at $23.21 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VIPS)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Vipshop: Q1 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For May 19, 2021
Earnings Preview for Vipshop Holdings
George Soros Buys Millions' Worth of Stocks Linked to Bill Hwang's Archegos Collapse: Bloomberg
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 15, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Movers Tech Media Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com