 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BKI Shares Gained On Q1 Earnings Beat, Raised FY21 Outlook
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2021 6:15pm   Comments
Share:
BKI Shares Gained On Q1 Earnings Beat, Raised FY21 Outlook
  • Black Knight Inc (NYSE: BKIreported first-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 20% year-on-year to $349.7 million, beating the analyst consensus of $338.21 million. Organic revenue rose 9% Y/Y.
  • Software Solutions revenue rose 21% Y/Y to $295.8 million, with organic revenue growth of 9%. Data and Analytics revenue rose 17% Y/Y to $53.9 million, with organic revenue growth of 11%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA rose 24% Y/Y to $174 million as the margin expanded 160 basis points to 49.8%.
  • Adjusted net earnings rose 26% Y/Y to $87.5 million, with adjusted EPS of $0.56, beating the analyst consensus of $0.51.
  • The company repurchased $46.7 million shares during Q1.
  • Black Knight held $44.9 million in cash and equivalents and generated $77.4 million in operating cash flow.
  • Guidance: Black Knight raised FY21 revenue outlook from $1.394 billion - $1.422 billion to $1.407 billion - $1.428 billion, versus analyst consensus of $1.41 billion. 
  • Adjusted EBITDA outlook was raised from $689 million - $711 million to $695 million - $711 million. Adjusted EPS outlook was raised from $2.11 - $2.22 to $2.16 - $2.24, higher than the analyst consensus of $2.2.
  • Price action: BKI shares traded higher by 4.04% at $74.14 in the after-hours session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BKI)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 13, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com