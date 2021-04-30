What's Up With Twitter Getting Hammered Today?
Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) shares are trading lower by 12.7% at $56.81 in Friday’s premarket session after the social media company issued second-quarter sales guidance with a midpoint below analyst estimates.
Several analyst ratings were updated following the earnings report:
- Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein maintains Twitter with an Outperform and lowers the price target from $85 to $70.
- Keybanc analyst Justin Patterson maintains Twitter with an Overweight and lowers the price target from $90 to $77.
- Rosenblatt analyst Mark Zgutowicz maintains Twitter with a Neutral and lowers the price target from $65 to $60.
Twitter is an open distribution platform for and a conversational platform around short-form text (a maximum of 280 characters), image and video content. Twitter generates revenue from advertising and licensing the user data that it compiles.
