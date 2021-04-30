 Skip to main content

What's Up With Twitter Getting Hammered Today?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 30, 2021 9:08am   Comments
Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) shares are trading lower by 12.7% at $56.81 in Friday’s premarket session after the social media company issued second-quarter sales guidance with a midpoint below analyst estimates.

Several analyst ratings were updated following the earnings report:

  • Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein maintains Twitter with an Outperform and lowers the price target from $85 to $70.
  • Keybanc analyst Justin Patterson maintains Twitter with an Overweight and lowers the price target from $90 to $77.
  • Rosenblatt analyst Mark Zgutowicz maintains Twitter with a Neutral and lowers the price target from $65 to $60.

Twitter is an open distribution platform for and a conversational platform around short-form text (a maximum of 280 characters), image and video content. Twitter generates revenue from advertising and licensing the user data that it compiles.

Latest Ratings for TWTR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2021RosenblattMaintainsNeutral
Apr 2021OppenheimerMaintainsOutperform
Apr 2021KeybancMaintainsOverweight

