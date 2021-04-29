Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Qualcomm Or Roku?

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) shares are trading higher by 5.9% Thursday morning after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales results and issued third-quarter EPS guidance above estimates.

Qualcomm reported quarterly earnings of $1.90 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.67. Qualcomm also reported quarterly sales of $7.90 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $7.62 billion.

Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares are also trading higher by 3.8% after Wedbush upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform.

Roku is a leading streaming platform in the U.S. The company generates revenue from advertising, distribution fees, hardware sales, OS licensing, and subscription sales.