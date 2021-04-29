 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Qualcomm Or Roku?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2021 9:28am   Comments
Share:
Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Qualcomm Or Roku?

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) shares are trading higher by 5.9% Thursday morning after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales results and issued third-quarter EPS guidance above estimates.

Qualcomm reported quarterly earnings of $1.90 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.67. Qualcomm also reported quarterly sales of $7.90 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $7.62 billion.

Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares are also trading higher by 3.8% after Wedbush upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform.

Roku is a leading streaming platform in the U.S. The company generates revenue from advertising, distribution fees, hardware sales, OS licensing, and subscription sales.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (QCOM + ROKU)

28 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise; Apple Tops Q2 Estimates
Will HBO Max's $9.99 Ad-Supported Streaming Service Present A Threat To Netflix?
13 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Recap: Qualcomm Q2 Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
TERCredit SuisseMaintains150.0
TDOCCanaccord GenuityMaintains295.0
FBCredit SuisseMaintains400.0
OSKCredit SuisseMaintains154.0
EDCredit SuisseMaintains74.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com