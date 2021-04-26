Earnings And Expected Moves: Tesla, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook, Shopify, Boeing, Twitter, NIO And More

The Broader Markets

Last Week – SPY closed Friday near all time highs. The VIX closed just above 17.

This Week – SPY options are pricing a 1.1% move (in either direction) for the upcoming week. That corresponds to about $411 as a bearish consensus and $421 as a bullish consensus

Expected Moves for This Week (April 19th), via Options AI:

SPY 1.1%

QQQ 1.8%

IWM 2.1%

Options AI provides a free expected move calculator that allows you to compare expected moves on the same chart.

Expected Moves for Companies Reporting Earnings

One of the biggest weeks of earnings season sees reports from TSLA, AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, GOOGL, FB, AMD, BA, SHOP, NIO and many more.

The Options AI Earnings Calendar is a free resource to keep up to date on upcoming earnings, how options are pricing potential moves, and how that compares to actual stock moves on prior earnings events (starting with most recent). Here is a look for at this week (links go to the Options AI Calendar / Expected move page):

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) / Expected Move: 7% / Recent moves: -3%, +1%, -5%

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) / Expected Move: 4% / Recent moves: +7%, +4%, +1%

Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) / Expected Move: 3% / Recent moves: -7%, -2%, +4%

Advanced Micro (NASDAQ: AMD) / Expected Move: 6% / Recent moves: -6%, -3%, +13%

United Parcel (NYSE: UPS) / Expected Move: 4% / Recent moves: +3%, -9%, +14%

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) / Expected Move: 4% / Recent moves: -5%, -2%, +1%

General Electric (NYSE: GE) / Expected Move: 5% / Recent moves: +3%, +5%, -4%

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) / Expected Move: 4% / Recent moves: -4%, -6%, +10%

Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) / Expected Move: 5% / Recent moves: -3%, -6%, +8%

Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) / Expected Move: 6% / Recent moves: -3%, -5%, +7%

Boeing (NYSE: BA) / Expected Move: 4% / Recent moves: -4%, -5%, -3%

Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) / Expected Move: 5% / Recent moves: -9%, +13%, +15%

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) / Expected Move: 4% / Recent moves: -2%, -5%, +4%

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) / Expected Move: 9% / Recent moves: +13%, +8%, +4%

NIO / Expected Move: 8% / Recent moves: -13%, -3%, -9%

Options AI puts the expected move at the heart of its trading experience. Traders are able to quickly generate trades based on the move, or to place their own price target in context of the expected move. Options AI provides a couple of free tools like an expected move calculator, as well as an earnings calendar. More education on expected moves and spread trading can be found at Learn / Options AI.

Image by Parth Shah from Pixabay