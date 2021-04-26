 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla's Stock Looks Charged Up For Earnings: A Technical Look

Melanie Schaffer , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 26, 2021 12:55pm   Comments
Share:
Tesla's Stock Looks Charged Up For Earnings: A Technical Look

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) will kick earnings season into high gear Monday when it reports first-quarter 2021 earnings after the bell.

The electric vehicle maker has been the subject of controversy following a crash in Texas that left two people dead and a battery explosion in China that killed one passenger.

When Tesla reported first-quarter delivery numbers on April 2, the wild popularity of its vehicles was made clear. Tesla delivered a whopping 184,800 vehicles in the first quarter, easily beating the analyst estimate of 168,000.

Analysts have set the bar high for Tesla’s first-quarter earnings and are estimating an EPS of 77 cents, a 208% year-over-year increase, and revenues of $10.3 billion, which amounts to an increase of 72% year-over-year.

See Also: What to Expect From Tesla's Q1 Earnings Report On Monday

The Tesla Chart: Tesla is up just 3% this year, compared to the 725% meteoric rise the electric vehicle maker made in 2020, but that didn’t stop it from making a new all-time high of $900.40 before falling into a consolidation pattern.

Tesla created a bullish inverted head and shoulder pattern from Feb. 22 to April 9 and broke bullish from it on April 12. Follow through from the bull break pushed Tesla’s stock up a further 10% in the two following trading days and helped it to fill the gap from $769 to $777 the stock left behind on Feb. 22.

On Monday morning, Tesla’s stock gapped up and opened at $740 with traders and investors anticipating a strong earnings report. Tesla’s stock is trading above both the eight-day exponential moving average (EMA) and 21-day EMA with the eight-day EMA trending above the 21-day EMA which is bullish.

It's also trading 32% above its 200-day simple moving average. Since filling the gap on April 14, Tesla has been consolidating in a healthy sideways pattern as it prepares to make a direction move following earnings.

Bulls want to see strong earnings to prompt bull volume to enter the stock. If Tesla’s stock can jump over resistance at the $780 level, it has room to trade $837 before making a run back to all-time highs.

Bears want to see an earning’s miss and for Tesla’s stock to lose support at $718.16. If the stock loses that level, it could fall to $668 before finding another support.

tsla_april_26.png

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Will American Consumers Get A Charge Out Of Electric Vehicles?
Online Backlash Percolates Over Elon Musk's 'SNL' Hosting Gig
Tesla Vehicles Not Banned On Highways Says Local Authorities in China
Tesla Chooses Mumbai For First Office, Showroom In India: Report
Investment Arm of World's Second-Largest Reinsurer Swoops In On Nio, Tesla Stock In Q1
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga