Toyota Finally Reveals Its EV Strategy

At the Shanghai Motor show, Toyota Motors (NYSE: TM) has finally announced an electric vehicle strategy that will result in 15 new battery-electric vehicles released by 2025, along with revealing the 2023 Subaru all-electric SUV.

The Electric SUV Concept

The Japanese giant revealed the BZ4X that will serve as a starting point for future models with the BZ branding which stands for "Beyond Zero". Toyota did not reveal any details or specifications for the vehicle, but it did announce it should be released in China and Japan later this year. The all-electric SUV will be built on Toyota's new e-TNGA dedicated EV platform it developed with Subaru while using its all-wheel-drive technology. Toyota owns a small stake in its fellow Japanese automaker. Though it's just a concept, the BZ4X seems to be near completion.

A New Era

Toyota said it would release 70 electrified models by 2025, including battery-electric, hydrogen fuel cell, and gas-electric hybrids, for a range of "diverse choices". fellow Japanese automaker Subaru.

Automakers like Nissan (OTC: NSANY), General Motors (NYSE: GM), Ford Motors (NYSE: F), and Volkswagen (OTC: VWAGY) are already selling pure battery-electric vehicles also revealed their newest electric additions. We'll know more about how serious Toyota is in embracing electric vehicles when it provides details about powertrain details and range, as well as the types of vehicles it will be making.

The Home Planet Strategy

Besides finally taking the covers off its first dedicated EV, Toyota announced its goal to become carbon neutral by 2050 as part of a new "home planet" strategy. Throughout its global business activities, Toyota will promote electrification strategies that contribute to reducing CO2 emissions throughout the entire lifecycle of a vehicle, while consulting with governments how to promote electrification.

Toyota is the latest global auto giant to announce ambitious EV plans to expand its product line-up and decarbonize its operations over the coming decades. The Japanese auto giant has been facing mounting criticism in recent years over its perceived failure to keep up with its peers on the EV front, as it instead sought to fortify its leadership position in the hybrid market. But, if history has taught us anything, it is that Toyota executives know very well what they are doing.

This article is not a press release and is contributed by a verified independent journalist for IAMNewswire. It should not be construed as investment advice at any time please read the full disclosure. IAM Newswire does not hold any position in the mentioned companies. Press Releases – If you are looking for full Press release distribution contact: press@iamnewswire.com Contributors – IAM Newswire accepts pitches. If you're interested in becoming an IAM journalist contact: contributors@iamnewswire.com

The post Toyota Finally Reveals Its EV Strategy appeared first on IAM Newswire.

Image by WorldInMyEyes from Pixabay