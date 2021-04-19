Defiance ETFs CIO Sylvia Jablonski Is Watching These 3 Stocks Ahead Of Earnings

This earnings season is expected to be remarkably strong, Defiance ETFs CIO Sylvia Jablonski said Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

The CIO expects "stellar" earnings that should help define the state of the economic recovery, she said.

She told CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin that she is looking at three names in particular this week.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) reported earnings after the close Monday.

The company has been depressed compared to the rest of the sector, Jablonski said. The consensus earnings per share estimate is a loss of $6.91.

United Airlines "has some room to run toward the $90 price range," she said.

The CIO is focused on forward guidance, as she shaid there is increasing demand for travel and confidence is building around the COVID-19 vaccinations.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is scheduled to report earnings Tuesday before the market open. The consensus earnings per share expectation is $2.33.

Jablonski said the company should be trading in the $190-$210 range.

The company "usually surprises to the upside," she said.

The recent pause of the company's COVID-19 vaccine won't show up until the second quarter, so the CIO doesn't expect the first-quarter numbers to be impacted.

Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) is scheduled to report earnings Wednesday before the market open.

The company is going to turn into a growth stock, according to Jablonski, who cited the 5G buildout. She said the stock may not do much for awhile, but she expects it to take off at some point. "Invest in 5G now and it will pay off later," Jablonski told CNBC.

Price Action: United Airlines lost 1.58% Monday, closing at $54.99.

Johnson & Johnson gained 0.34%, closing at $162.69.

Verizon was up 0.22% at $58.39.

Image by Dirk Daniel Mann from Pixabay