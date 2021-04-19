 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Defiance ETFs CIO Sylvia Jablonski Is Watching These 3 Stocks Ahead Of Earnings
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 19, 2021 6:24pm   Comments
Share:
Defiance ETFs CIO Sylvia Jablonski Is Watching These 3 Stocks Ahead Of Earnings

This earnings season is expected to be remarkably strong, Defiance ETFs CIO Sylvia Jablonski said Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." 

The CIO expects "stellar" earnings that should help define the state of the economic recovery, she said. 

She told CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin that she is looking at three names in particular this week. 

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) reported earnings after the close Monday.

The company has been depressed compared to the rest of the sector, Jablonski said. The consensus earnings per share estimate is a loss of $6.91.

United Airlines "has some room to run toward the $90 price range," she said.

The CIO is focused on forward guidance, as she shaid there is increasing demand for travel and confidence is building around the COVID-19 vaccinations. 

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is scheduled to report earnings Tuesday before the market open. The consensus earnings per share expectation is $2.33.

Jablonski said the company should be trading in the $190-$210 range.

The company "usually surprises to the upside," she said.

The recent pause of the company's COVID-19 vaccine won't show up until the second quarter, so the CIO doesn't expect the first-quarter numbers to be impacted. 

Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) is scheduled to report earnings Wednesday before the market open.

The company is going to turn into a growth stock, according to Jablonski, who cited the 5G buildout. She said the stock may not do much for awhile, but she expects it to take off at some point. "Invest in 5G now and it will pay off later," Jablonski told CNBC. 

Price Action: United Airlines lost 1.58% Monday, closing at $54.99. 

Johnson & Johnson gained 0.34%, closing at $162.69.

Verizon was up 0.22% at $58.39.

Image by Dirk Daniel Mann from Pixabay 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JNJ + UAL)

United Airlines Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights
7 Health Care Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Emergent BioSolutions Stock Falls After FDA Initiates Inspection Of Bayview Facility
First-Quarter Earnings Season Is In Progress
Monday's Market Minute: Three Major Focal Points to Observe
Strong Earnings from Coca-Cola Start Week, with IBM on Way Ahead of Netflix Tomorrow
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Defiance ETFs Sylvia JablonskiEarnings Long Ideas News Media Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com