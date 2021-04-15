7 Stocks To Watch For April 15, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) to report quarterly earnings at $2.60 per share on revenue of $18.82 billion before the opening bell. Citigroup shares rose 0.1% to $72.98 in after-hours trading.
- Before the markets open, UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.38 per share on revenue of $69.22 billion. UnitedHealth shares rose 0.2% to $376.31 in after-hours trading.
- Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) announced planned spin-off of 81% equity interest in VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW). Under the terms, VMware will distribute special cash dividend of $11.5 billion to $12 billion. Dell shares climbed 8.5% to $100.58 in after-hours trading, while VMware shares rose 1.5% to $157.80 in the after-hours trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Analysts are expecting PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) to have earned $1.12 per share on revenue of $14.55 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. PepsiCo shares fell 0.3% to $141.72 in after-hours trading.
- Before the opening bell, Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) is estimated to report quarterly loss of $3.13 per share on revenue of $3.91 billion. Delta Air shares slipped 0.1% to $48.15 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $22.13 billion before the opening bell. Bank of America shares rose 0.6% to $40.11 in after-hours trading.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga