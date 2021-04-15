 Skip to main content

7 Stocks To Watch For April 15, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 15, 2021 5:49am   Comments
7 Stocks To Watch For April 15, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) to report quarterly earnings at $2.60 per share on revenue of $18.82 billion before the opening bell. Citigroup shares rose 0.1% to $72.98 in after-hours trading.
  • Before the markets open, UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.38 per share on revenue of $69.22 billion. UnitedHealth shares rose 0.2% to $376.31 in after-hours trading.
  • Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) announced planned spin-off of 81% equity interest in VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW). Under the terms, VMware will distribute special cash dividend of $11.5 billion to $12 billion. Dell shares climbed 8.5% to $100.58 in after-hours trading, while VMware shares rose 1.5% to $157.80 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Analysts are expecting PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) to have earned $1.12 per share on revenue of $14.55 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. PepsiCo shares fell 0.3% to $141.72 in after-hours trading.
  • Before the opening bell, Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) is estimated to report quarterly loss of $3.13 per share on revenue of $3.91 billion. Delta Air shares slipped 0.1% to $48.15 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $22.13 billion before the opening bell. Bank of America shares rose 0.6% to $40.11 in after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

