7 Stocks To Watch For April 15, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) to report quarterly earnings at $2.60 per share on revenue of $18.82 billion before the opening bell. Citigroup shares rose 0.1% to $72.98 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: C) to report quarterly earnings at $2.60 per share on revenue of $18.82 billion before the opening bell. Citigroup shares rose 0.1% to $72.98 in after-hours trading. Before the markets open, UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.38 per share on revenue of $69.22 billion. UnitedHealth shares rose 0.2% to $376.31 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: UNH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.38 per share on revenue of $69.22 billion. UnitedHealth shares rose 0.2% to $376.31 in after-hours trading. Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) announced planned spin-off of 81% equity interest in VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW). Under the terms, VMware will distribute special cash dividend of $11.5 billion to $12 billion. Dell shares climbed 8.5% to $100.58 in after-hours trading, while VMware shares rose 1.5% to $157.80 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor