Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Microsoft To Acquire Nuance

Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded down 0.27% to 33,708.58 while the NASDAQ fell 0.54% to 13,825.03. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.20% to 4,120.48.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 31,197,870 cases with around 562,060 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 13,527,710 cases and 170,170 deaths, while Brazil reported over 13,482,020 COVID-19 cases with 353,130 deaths. In total, there were at least 136,101,000 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 2,937,730 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Utilities shares rose 0.4% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE: HNP), up 2%, and Black Hills Corporation (NYSE: BKH), up 1.5%.

In trading on Monday, information technology shares fell 0.7%.

Top Headline

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) has become the final bidder for Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ: NUAN), the company that helped develop Apple’s Siri speech technology for $56 per share.

The deal price implies a 23% premium to NUAN's Friday closing price of $45.58, valuing the all-cash transaction at $19.7 billion, inclusive of Nuance's net debt.

Equities Trading UP

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLM) shares shot up 41% to $7.82 after the company's 13D filing showed that Modell's Sporting Goods had reported a stake of 18.4% in the company on Friday.

Shares of Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: IKNA) got a boost, shooting 28% to $20.56. The company, last month, priced its IPO at $16 per share.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: XTNT) shares were also up, gaining 14% to $2.55. Xtant Medical, last week, filed for resale of up to 16 million shares by selling stockholders.

Equities Trading DOWN

iRhythm Technologies, Inc.. (NASDAQ: IRTC) shares tumbled 37% to $84.13 after the company said it will not be able to provide its Zio XT device to Medicare patients if reimbursement rates remain unchanged. Baird maintained iRhythm Technologies with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $170 to $80.

Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLSI) were down 22% to $41.75. Greenwich LifeSciences shares gained 6% on Friday after the company reported robust immune response from its Phase IIb data supporting the GP2 clinical outcome of 0% metastatic breast cancer recurrences over 5 years of follow-up.

VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ: VECT) was down, falling 16% to $20.26. VectivBio shares gained over 42% on Friday as the company priced its IPO at $17 per share.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.5% to $59.59, while gold traded down 0.2% to $1,741.70.

Silver traded down 0.3% Monday to $25.245 while copper fell 0.4% to $4.0240.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.2%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.5% and the German DAX 30 gained 0.1%. Meanwhile, the French CAC 40 rose 0.1%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.3% and Italy’s FTSE MIB rose 0.5%.

Eurozone's retail trade increased 3.0% in February following a 5.2% decline in January.

Economics

The Treasury is set to auction 6-month bills and 3-year notes at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren is set to speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Treasury will auction 3-month bills and 10-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The U.S. Treasury statement for March is scheduled for release at 2:00 p.m. ET.

