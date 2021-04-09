 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For April 9, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 09, 2021 4:41am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter and raised its H1'21 net sales growth guidance. The company also lifted its quarterly dividend from $0.04 to $0.06 per share. Levi Strauss shares climbed 4.6% to $26.16 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Wall Street expects JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd (NYSE: JKS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion before the opening bell. JinkoSolar shares rose 0.9% to $39.22 in after-hours trading.
  • PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) reported downbeat results for its second quarter. The company’s comparable net merchandise sales rose 1.1% year over year. PriceSmart shares rose 0.7% to close at $96.36 on Thursday.

  • Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE: SMG) raised its guidance for FY21. The company said it now expects adjusted earnings of $8.60-$9.00 per share, versus prior forecast of $8.00-$8.40 per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro shares rose 0.4% to $251.05 in the after-hours trading session.
  • WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday. WD-40 shares tumbled 7.9% to $285.00 in after-hours trading.

