 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Industrials Sector

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2021 9:43am   Comments
Share:

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the industrials sector:

  1. Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) - P/E: 9.02
  2. Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) - P/E: 5.52
  3. L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) - P/E: 7.48
  4. BlueLinx Hldgs (NYSE:BXC) - P/E: 5.04
  5. Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) - P/E: 4.08

Tutor Perini's earnings per share for Q4 sits at 0.69, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.72. Tutor Perini does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Nordic American Tankers experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was -0.07 in Q3 and is now -0.19. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.5%, which has decreased by 2.53% from 5.03% last quarter.

L.B. Foster's earnings per share for Q4 sits at 0.24, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.09. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.57%, which has increased by 0.18% from 1.39% last quarter.

This quarter, BlueLinx Hldgs experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 4.88 in Q3 and is now 2.04. BlueLinx Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Acacia Research saw a decrease in earnings per share from -0.12 in Q3 to -0.47 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 5.79%, which has increased by 3.62% from 2.17% in the previous quarter.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

Related Articles (ACTG + BXC)

Earnings Scheduled For March 29, 2021
5 Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Industrials Sector
Earnings Scheduled For March 3, 2021
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com