5 Value Stocks In The Healthcare Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the healthcare sector that may be worth watching:

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) - P/E: 5.15 Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) - P/E: 7.67 Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) - P/E: 7.01 Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) - P/E: 4.6 Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) - P/E: 6.92

Surface Oncology has reported Q4 earnings per share at 1.56, which has increased by 500.0% compared to Q3, which was -0.39. Surface Oncology does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Global Cord Blood saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.16 in Q2 to 0.15 now. Global Cord Blood does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Quidel reported earnings per share at 11.07, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 5.78. Quidel does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Bio-Rad Laboratories reported earnings per share at 4.01, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 3.0. Bio-Rad Laboratories does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Endo International experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.52 in Q3 and is now 0.75. Endo International does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.