Is Now The Time To Buy Stock Or Options In GameStop, Apple, Zoom Or Bumble?

Here’s the latest news and updates for GameStop, Apple, Zoom and Bumble.

Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) released its fourth-quarter results on Tuesday which sent the company’s stock soaring nearly 10.5% in the after-hours session, building a possible scenario that the exuberance can extend to GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME).

Chewy reported adjusted earnings per share of 5 cents, which is higher than the 9 cents per share expected loss

Apple Inc (NYSE: AAPL) shares are trading higher by 1.6% in Wednesday’s pre-market session after UBS upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target from $115 to $142 per share.

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NYSE: ZM) shares are trading flat& after Daiwa Capital analyst Stephen Bersey initiated coverage on the stock with a Sell rating and announced a price target of $250.

Bumble Inc (NASDAQ: BMBL) shares are trading higher by 2% after Loop Capital initiated coverage on the stock with a Hold rating and announced a price target of $65.