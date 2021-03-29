Easter Week's Earnings Preview

This week's earnings are probably not of much significance for major market movements as the earnings season is near its end, but there are a few company earnings reports scheduled for release from March 29th to April 1st as markets will be closed on Good Friday.

Lululemon Athletica

On Tuesday, the Vancouver-based healthy lifestyle-inspired athletic apparel company Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) is expected to report its fourth-quarter earnings of $2.48 per share, which would represent a YoY growth of about 9% from the same quarter a year ago. LULU dominates the North American athletic yoga apparel category due to its unique brand positioning and fashionable products. Its athleisure focus only further benefited from a COVID-19 affected world and investors have high expectations.

While management initially warned of a COVID-19-related growth slowdown over the holiday period, executives changed their tune in mid-January despite virus outbreaks limiting in-store traffic in December. We'll find out on Tuesday if the apparel specialist was affected by any of the supply chain and shipping challenges that hurt its industry peers such as Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) and Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX). Nike's sales turned negative over the holidays as inventory stayed stuck in transit to retailers and Stitch Fix faced a similar stumble that resulted in a surprising growth slowdown. Regardless of whether Lulu avoided the shipping bottleneck in part by paying up for quicker delivery options, the chain's outlook should be bright for fiscal 2021, given its strong sales momentum and booming demand in its high-margin digital selling channel.

McCormick

Also on Tuesday, the spice and flavorings giant will report its latest results. Although McCormick & Company (NYSE: MKC) underperformed the market over the past few months, it achieved solid growth and delivered positive earnings metrics through most of 2020, both of which set the stage for a rally if it begins its new fiscal year on the right foot. The company's latest moves include the acquisition of the Cholula hot sauce franchise and a double-digit dividend increase, showing that management is focused on growth and delivering more cash to shareholders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

On Wednesday, the largest U.S. drugstore chain will be under the spotlight. For its fiscal second quarter, Wall Street expects earnings of $1.13 per share, which represents a YoY decline of over 25% from $1.52 per share seen in the same quarter a year ago. Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA)'s revenue is expected to decline over 5% YoY to around $33.8 billion.

Dave & Buster's

The pandemic has had a major impact on the restaurant and entertainment chain's business, with sales dropping 75% in December. But the stock has soared in recent months as investors are betting on a big growth rebound after widespread COVID-19 vaccinations take place. Although good news might not be immediate, positive developments could be in store for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) as social-distancing shutdowns were relaxed in many of its biggest metropolitan markets. There's a lot riding on its Wednesday earnings report.

CarMax

On Thursday, Zack's Research pegged the used-car retailer's fourth-quarter earnings at $1.27 cents on revenues of $5.15 billion as store-expansion initiatives and high-quality product offerings are likely to boost the company's prospects. CarMax, Inc (NYSE: KMX)'s omnichannel efforts to improve customer shopping experience is likely to bolster revenues. Increasing sales of used vehicles remain a bright spot and strong performance from the wholesale segment should also act as a booster.

We're in for a shorter trading week but one that still features a few interesting earnings reports.

