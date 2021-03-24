5 Stocks To Watch For March 24, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $4.45 billion before the opening bell. General Mills shares slipped 0.4% to close at $61.19 on Tuesday.

(NYSE: GIS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $4.45 billion before the opening bell. General Mills shares slipped 0.4% to close at $61.19 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and raised its FY21 guidance. The company also said its CFO will retire in 2021. Adobe shares rose 1.7% to close at $460.20 on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ: ADBE) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and raised its FY21 guidance. The company also said its CFO will retire in 2021. Adobe shares rose 1.7% to close at $460.20 on Tuesday. Analysts are expecting KB Home (NYSE: KBH) to have earned $0.92 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. KB Home shares gained 0.7% to $43.66 in pre-market trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor