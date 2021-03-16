 Skip to main content

Thinking About Buying Stock In AstraZeneca, Apple, McDonald's, Savara Or Jabil?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2021 10:40am   Comments
One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest news and updates for AstraZeneca, Apple, McDonald’s, Savara and Jabil.

AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN) shares are trading higher after Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares are trading higher after Evercore ISI Group maintains an Outperform and raised its price target from $163 to $175.

McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) shares were trading higher amid an overall rotation into reopening sectors such as restaurants as the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues, with some states recently lifting restrictions.

Savara Inc (NASDAQ: SVRA) shares are trading higher after Piper Sandler initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a price target of $7 per share.

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also raised its 2021 sales guidance and issued third-quarter sales guidance above analyst estimates.

