Thinking About Buying Stock In AstraZeneca, Apple, McDonald's, Savara Or Jabil?

Here’s the latest news and updates for AstraZeneca, Apple, McDonald’s, Savara and Jabil.

AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN) shares are trading higher after Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares are trading higher after Evercore ISI Group maintains an Outperform and raised its price target from $163 to $175.

McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) shares were trading higher amid an overall rotation into reopening sectors such as restaurants as the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues, with some states recently lifting restrictions.

Savara Inc (NASDAQ: SVRA) shares are trading higher after Piper Sandler initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a price target of $7 per share.

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also raised its 2021 sales guidance and issued third-quarter sales guidance above analyst estimates.