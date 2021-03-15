5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Communication Services Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the communication services sector:

Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) - P/E: 8.99 Jiayin Gr (NASDAQ:JFIN) - P/E: 7.44 Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) - P/E: 8.96 Turkcell Iletisim (NYSE:TKC) - P/E: 8.52 Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) - P/E: 9.11

Most recently, Tegna reported earnings per share at 1.16, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 0.59. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.59%, which has decreased by 0.66% from 2.25% in the previous quarter.

Jiayin Gr's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 0.06, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.03. Jiayin Gr does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Nexstar Media Group experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 4.08 in Q3 and is now 7.97. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.56%, which has ('', 'not changed') by 0.0% from 2.56% last quarter.

Turkcell Iletisim's earnings per share for Q4 sits at 0.06, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.08. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.2%, which has decreased by 0.21% from 2.41% last quarter.

This quarter, Daily Journal experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 23.09 in Q4 and is now 42.93. Daily Journal does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.