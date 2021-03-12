5 Stocks To Watch For March 12, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Buckle Inc (NYSE: BKE) to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $318.80 million before the opening bell. Buckle shares fell 0.8% to $40.34 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE: BKE) to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $318.80 million before the opening bell. Buckle shares fell 0.8% to $40.34 in pre-market trading. Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) reported that its COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, was 96.4% effective “against mild, moderate and severe disease caused by the original COVID-19 strain” in Phase 3 trials. Novavax shares jumped 20.1% to $225.40 in the pre-market trading session.

(NASDAQ: NVAX) reported that its COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, was 96.4% effective “against mild, moderate and severe disease caused by the original COVID-19 strain” in Phase 3 trials. Novavax shares jumped 20.1% to $225.40 in the pre-market trading session. Analysts are expecting Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) to have earned $1.31 per share on revenue of $195.00 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Kirkland's shares rose 4.3% to $25.24 in pre-market trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor