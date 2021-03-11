5 Stocks To Watch For March 11, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $2.08 billion after the closing bell. Ulta Beauty shares gained 0.3% to $344.00 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: ULTA) to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $2.08 billion after the closing bell. Ulta Beauty shares gained 0.3% to $344.00 in after-hours trading. Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.24 to $0.32 per share. The company also added $20 billion to its buyback program. Oracle shares fell 5.3% to $68.30 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: ORCL) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.24 to $0.32 per share. The company also added $20 billion to its buyback program. Oracle shares fell 5.3% to $68.30 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) to have earned $0.18 per share on revenue of $33.63 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. JD.Com shares rose 0.1% to $89.36 in after-hours trading

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor