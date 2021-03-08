5 Value Stocks In The Healthcare Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the healthcare sector:

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) - P/E: 8.57 Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) - P/E: 8.13 Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) - P/E: 1.98 Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) - P/E: 8.11 IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) - P/E: 8.27

Cooper Companies's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 3.17, whereas in Q4, they were at 3.16. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.02%, which has ('', 'not changed') by 0.0% from 0.02% in the previous quarter.

Quidel saw an increase in earnings per share from 5.78 in Q3 to 11.07 now. Quidel does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Community Health Systems's earnings per share for Q4 sits at 0.96, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.18. Community Health Systems does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share at 0.14, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 0.16. Amneal Pharmaceuticals does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, IGM Biosciences reported earnings per share at -0.66, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at -0.62. IGM Biosciences does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.