Recap: TherapeuticsMD Q4 Earnings

March 02, 2021  
March 02, 2021 7:22am   Comments
Shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) rose 9.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 21.05% over the past year to ($0.15), which missed the estimate of ($0.10).

Revenue of $22,578,000 up by 41.98% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $21,890,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 02, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2auo25x3

Technicals

52-week high: $2.75

Company's 52-week low was at $0.85

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.04%

Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD Inc is a major drug manufacturing with a focus on creating and commercializing products targeted exclusively for women. The company intends to commercialize advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products. TherapeuticsMD's drug candidates that have completed clinical trials are designed to alleviate the symptoms of and reduce the health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies, including hot flashes, osteoporosis, and discomfort. The company relies on third parties for the production of clinical and commercial quantities of its drug candidates.

 

