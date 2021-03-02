Recap: TherapeuticsMD Q4 Earnings
Shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) rose 9.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 21.05% over the past year to ($0.15), which missed the estimate of ($0.10).
Revenue of $22,578,000 up by 41.98% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $21,890,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Mar 02, 2021
Time: 08:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2auo25x3
Technicals
52-week high: $2.75
Company's 52-week low was at $0.85
Price action over last quarter: Up 17.04%
Company Profile
TherapeuticsMD Inc is a major drug manufacturing with a focus on creating and commercializing products targeted exclusively for women. The company intends to commercialize advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products. TherapeuticsMD's drug candidates that have completed clinical trials are designed to alleviate the symptoms of and reduce the health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies, including hot flashes, osteoporosis, and discomfort. The company relies on third parties for the production of clinical and commercial quantities of its drug candidates.
