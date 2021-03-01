 Skip to main content

5 Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2021 9:48am   Comments
What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the communication services sector that may be worth watching:

  1. Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) - P/E: 7.79
  2. Cango (NYSE:CANG) - P/E: 4.49
  3. Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) - P/E: 7.92
  4. Telephone and Data (NYSE:TDS) - P/E: 9.27
  5. Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) - P/E: 9.62

Most recently, Gray Television reported earnings per share at 2.26, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 1.14. Gray Television does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Cango saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.09 in Q2 to 1.75 now. Cango does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Nexstar Media Group saw an increase in earnings per share from 4.08 in Q3 to 7.97 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.56%, which has ('', 'not changed') by 0.0% from 2.56% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, Telephone and Data reported earnings per share at 0.12, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 0.66. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.41%, which has decreased by 0.1% from 3.51% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, Daily Journal reported earnings per share at 42.93, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 23.09. Daily Journal does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

