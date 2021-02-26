5 Stocks To Watch For February 26, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $2.29 billion before the opening bell. Foot Locker shares fell 1.4% to $52.00 in after-hours trading.
- Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Dell shares gained 1.7% to $81.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE: PEG) to have earned $0.65 per share on revenue of $2.83 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Public Service Enterprise shares fell 0.2% to close at $55.90 in after-hours trading.
- salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter and issued strong guidance for the current quarter. However, the company issued weak profit forecast for the full-year 2022. Salesforce shares dropped 4.8% to $220.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Groupon shares jumped 13.1% to $41.80 in the after-hours trading session.
