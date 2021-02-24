Recap: Teladoc Health Q4 Earnings

Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 3.85% over the past year to ($0.27), which missed the estimate of ($0.24).

Revenue of $383,321,000 up by 144.95% year over year, which beat the estimate of $378,410,000.

Guidance

Teladoc Sees Q1 Sales $445M-$455M vs $446.01M Est., Sees FY21 Sales $1.95B-$2.0B vs $1.95B Est.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.teladochealth.com%2F&eventid=2947861&sessionid=1&key=E2A4D04F5718E8A365E482A3CF13963F®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $308.00

52-week low: $102.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.74%

Company Description

Teladoc Health is a virtual health provider with a telehealth platform delivering 24-hour, on-demand healthcare via mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone. Its platform connects members with a network of physicians and behavioral health professionals. Most of the company's revenue is generated on a subscription basis (per member per month); the balance comes from visit fees. Since inception, Teladoc has primarily partnered with employers, health plans, and health systems to offer network access to their members; most recently, the company has also started to market directly to consumers while expanding its service portfolio. The cornerstone of Teladoc's business is to provide healthcare access to members in real time to avoid excessive health plan costs.