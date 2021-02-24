7 Stocks To Watch For February 24, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Lowe's Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW) to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $19.24 billion before the opening bell. Lowe`s shares rose 0.2% to $168.99 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: LOW) to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $19.24 billion before the opening bell. Lowe`s shares rose 0.2% to $168.99 in after-hours trading. GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) reported that its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jim Bell is resigning on March 26. The company has launched a search for a permanent CFO that can help “accelerate GameStop’s transformation,” according to the press release. GameStop shares fell 2.8% to $43.72 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: GME) reported that its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jim Bell is resigning on March 26. The company has launched a search for a permanent CFO that can help “accelerate GameStop’s transformation,” according to the press release. GameStop shares fell 2.8% to $43.72 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) to have earned $2.81 per share on revenue of $4.82 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. NVIDIA shares rose 0.3% to $567.20 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: NVDA) to have earned $2.81 per share on revenue of $4.82 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. NVIDIA shares rose 0.3% to $567.20 in after-hours trading. Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. The company also said it has purchased approximately 3,318 bitcoins at a cost of $170 million. Square shares dropped 5.7% to $242.05 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor