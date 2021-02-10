A Look Into Utilities Sector Value Stocks

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the utilities sector that may be worth watching:

China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) - P/E: 4.6 NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) - P/E: 2.68 Cia Paranaense De Energia (NYSE:ELP) - P/E: 5.73 Kenon Hldgs (NYSE:KEN) - P/E: 4.97 Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) - P/E: 6.68

China Recycling Energy has reported Q3 earnings per share at -0.25, which has decreased by 158.14% compared to Q2, which was 0.43. China Recycling Energy does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

NRG Energy saw a decrease in earnings per share from 1.27 in Q2 to 1.1 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.2%, which has decreased by 0.42% from last quarter's yield of 3.62%.

Most recently, Cia Paranaense De Energia reported earnings per share at 0.46, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 1.09. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 8.62%, which has increased by 2.36% from 6.26% last quarter.

Most recently, Kenon Hldgs reported earnings per share at 1.09, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.02. Kenon Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Central Puerto has been featured as a value stock. Central Puerto's Q3 EPS sits at 0.02, which has not changed since last quarter (Q2). Central Puerto does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.