Why Patterson-UTI Energy's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Paterson-Uti Energy (NASDAQ: PTEN) shares were trading lower on Thursday after the company reported fourth-quarter results. While the company beat estimates, EPS and sales fell year over year.

Patterson-UTI Energy is one of the largest North America-based land rig drilling contractors. Its fleet consists of about 315 land rigs, which it markets to independents and small producers. The firm also operates a pressure pumping division and owns a small financial interest in oil and gas exploration and production assets in Texas and New Mexico.

Patterson-UTI Energy shares were trading down 9.94% at $6.02. The stock has a 52-week high of $8.52 and low of $1.61.