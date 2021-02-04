Recap: Patterson-UTI Energy Q4 Earnings
Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 29.55% over the past year to ($0.57), which beat the estimate of ($0.62).
Revenue of $220,801,000 decreased by 55.15% year over year, which beat the estimate of $218,120,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Patterson-UTI Energy hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Feb 04, 2021
Time: 10:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fpatenergy.com%2F&eventid=2948101&sessionid=1&key=72B397DB9A8CD24BDBB52E6911FD31D2®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $8.52
Company's 52-week low was at $1.61
Price action over last quarter: Up 131.83%
Company Profile
Patterson-UTI Energy is one of the largest North America-based land rig drilling contractors. Its fleet consists of about 315 land rigs, which it markets to independents and small producers. The firm also operates a pressure pumping division and owns a small financial interest in oil and gas exploration and production assets in Texas and New Mexico.
