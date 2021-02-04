Recap: Patterson-UTI Energy Q4 Earnings

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 29.55% over the past year to ($0.57), which beat the estimate of ($0.62).

Revenue of $220,801,000 decreased by 55.15% year over year, which beat the estimate of $218,120,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Patterson-UTI Energy hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fpatenergy.com%2F&eventid=2948101&sessionid=1&key=72B397DB9A8CD24BDBB52E6911FD31D2®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $8.52

Company's 52-week low was at $1.61

Price action over last quarter: Up 131.83%

Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy is one of the largest North America-based land rig drilling contractors. Its fleet consists of about 315 land rigs, which it markets to independents and small producers. The firm also operates a pressure pumping division and owns a small financial interest in oil and gas exploration and production assets in Texas and New Mexico.